The All Progressives Congress (APOC) has said that Nigerians will not vote for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) again.

This is following a comment made by a former Imo Governor, Achike Udenwa that PDP will win the APC in 2019.

According to the Publicity Secretary of APC Lagos State Chapter, Joe Igbokwe, Nigerians cannot trust the PDP with power.

He said “Nobody would ever go back to that era and give the key of the national treasury to the PDP again. Ordinarily, I would not have liked to reply former Governor of Imo State, Chief Achike Udenwa but he should understand that Nigerians have tested the PDP.

“We know what is happening and all those complaining are the ones who have been benefitting from the corruption which was going on in the last government under former Goodluck Jonathan. All the openings where corrupt people have been making easy money have been blocked.”