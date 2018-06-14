Pulse.ng logo
APC says Buhari has political will to make hard decisions

The United Kingdom chapter of All Progressives Congress (APC) said President Muhammadu Buhari unlike others before him, had the political will to take decisions in the nation’s interest.

Leader of the chapter, Mr Ade Omole, stated this in a statement issued by the group’s spokesman, Mr Jacob Ogunseye, on Wednesday in Abuja.

He said that the conferment of national honours on Chief MKO Abiola, the acclaimed winner of June 12, 1993 presidential election and two others by the president, confirmed that he was a true democrat.

Omole pointed out that by the decision, Buhari showed that he had the political will to take actions that would take the country to “the promise land”.

According to him, the oppositions have been sent to the oblivion, and this is not the time to oppose but to join all and sundry to promote the country.

He said that Buhari’s decision to honour the past leaders was not to open up old wounds but basically to correct the wrongs of the past.

The group’s leader added that the idea was welcomed and cherished by Nigerians in the United Kingdom.

“We are also confident that its acceptability across the country shows that the leadership is moving towards the right direction,” he said.

Buhari had at the investiture of the honours in Abuja on Tuesday said the decision to recognise and honour June 12 and its actors, was in national interest.

ALSO READ: Nwosu reaffirms MKO Abiola as winner of June 12, 1993 poll

According to him, it is aimed at settling national healing process and the reconciliation of the 25-year pestering wound caused by the annulment of the June 12 presidential election.

The president had also pleaded with Nigerians across national divide to accept the decision in good faith.

Abiola was honoured with Grand Commander of the Federal Republic (GCFR), his running mate, Alhaji Babangana Kingibe and late human rights lawyer, Chief Gani Fawehinmi, received Grand Commander of Order of the Niger (GCON).

