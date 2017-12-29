APC prays for Yusuf Buhari's recovery after bike accident

news

The All Progressives' Congress (APC) has sent its thoughts and prayers to President Muhammadu Buhari's son, Yusuf Buhari, as he recovers from injuries sustained in a motorbike accident in Abuja on Tuesday, December 26, 2017.

The president's son broke a limb and had an injury to the head on Boxing Day and has been hospitalised at the Cedacrest Hospital in the Federal Capital Territory since the accident.

In a press statement signed by the APC's National Publicity Secretary, Bolaji Abdullahi, on Thursday, December 28, 2017, he said the party is relieved that the accident didn't claim Buhari's life.

The statement read, "Our thoughts and prayers are with the first family following injuries sustained by Yusuf, the son of President Muhammadu Buhari in a motorbike accident.

"The APC family is relieved that accident was not fatal. We pray Yusuf makes a speedy and full recovery."

Buhari's accident

The president's son reportedly crashed his power bike while racing with a friend in the capital city and was promptly rushed to Cedacrest for medical attention.

In a press statement signed by the president's Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, on Wednesday, December 27, he revealed that Yusuf had already undergone surgery and was in a stable condition.

He said, "Yusuf Buhari had a bike accident last night around Gwarimpa in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja. He broke a limb and had an injury to the head as a result. He has undergone surgery at a clinic in Abuja. He is in a stable condition.

"The President and his wife, Mrs Aisha Muhammadu Buhari, are thankful to Nigerians for the good wishes and prayers for their son."

Despite media reports that he had been flown to Germany for better medical care early on Thursday, Shehu denied the reports , saying that Buhari is still being treated in the country.