APC :  Party tasks Nasarawa legislators on development

The Chairman, All Progressives Congress (APC) in Nasarawa State, Mr Phillips Shekwo, has called on the state legislators to emulate their Speaker, Alhaji Ibrahim Abdullahi, on attracting development to the state.

Shekwo made the call on Monday in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) at Umaisha after the speaker empowered his constituents with economic materials and scholarship grant worth N15 million.

The chairman said that if other members of the house emulate the speaker gesture by embarking on projects that have direct bearing on the lives of their constituents, it would go a long way in not only improving on the standard of living of their constituents but would also boost the party.

“I also want you (Speaker) to give part of your heart to your members in different constituencies in the House of Assembly, let them follow your foot step for the development of their constituencies and the state at large.

“Give them part of your heart so that they can follow your foot steps because doing that will promote this party and the people will appreciate what this party is doing,” he said.

Shekwo appreciated the projects embarked upon by the speaker which have direct bearing on the lives of his constituents, the state and called for its sustenance.

He also urged the beneficiaries to use the items for the purpose it was meant for in order to improve on their standard of living.

Besides, the chairman called on the people of the state and Nigerians to support and pray for Gov. Tanko Al-Makura, President Muhammadu Buhari and other leaders to enable them succeed in initiating people oriented projects in the country, adding that prayer is key to the success of every individual and government.

He added that sustained prayers by the adherents of the two major religions would definitely assist the president, the governor and other leaders to overcome both economic and security challenges facing the country.

Shekwo also urged the people of the state and Nigerians to be law abiding, respect constituted authorities, shun negative tendencies, live in peace and tolerate one another irrespective of ethnic, religious and political affiliation.

NAN reports that the Speaker distributed N20,000 cash each to 100 students; N30,000 cash each to 100 women; 65 sewing machines; 12 refrigerators; 12 generating sets and over 700 wrappers to women in his constituency.