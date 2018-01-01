APC :  Party pushed more workers to wretchedness - NLC

news

The Nigerian Labour Congress [NLC] stated that the APC led-government has pushed workers into wretchedness.

According to THE PUNCH, NLC described the outgoing year as a very difficult year for Nigerians, while noting that the All Progressives Congress (APC) led-government ruined Nigerians and pushed more workers into wretchedness.

In a New Year statement by Mr. Ayuba Wabba, the NLC President, he stated that Nigerian leaders were focused on the ruining Nigerians instead of improving livelihood.

“Rather than work to create jobs and improve the conditions of workers and Nigerians in general, leading elements in the ruling APC government, like Governor Nasir el-Rufai (Kaduna state), have been taking measures to further chastise and ruin Nigerians by throwing tens of thousands of workers into the already saturated unemployment market and wretchedness.”

“For us in the Congress and for majority of working people in Nigeria, the hope placed on the capacity of President Buhari to bring about positive change is being undermined by his government’s inability to address the infrastructural deficit and other related problems in the oil industry, such as making our existing refineries work at optimal capacity by refining products for domestic consumption," Wabba said

The chairman also expressed the hope that upon completion of negotiations, the new national minimum wage will become a reality before the end of the 3rd quarter of 2018.

Wabba spoke further on the implementation of anti-corruption protocol by the government. He said:

“As we move into 2018, our expectation is that the executive arm of government will push for the implementation of key anti-corruption protocols and good governance principles in our public and private institutions."

The union also urged the Buhari-administration to address the security challenges posed by Boko Haram members as well as the Fulani herdsmen, in order to ensure peaceful co-existence in states of the federation.

Article by Misthura Otubu