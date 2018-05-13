Home > News > Local >

APC LG congress: Police confirm death of one person in Gombe

  Published:
Gombe State Police command on Sunday confirmed the killing of an All Progressive Congress (APC) member during Saturday’s Local Government congress.

Spokesperson of the command, DSP Mary Malum, told newsmen that the death was recorded in Deba town of Yamaltu/Deba Local Government Area.

Malum said the exercise was conducted peacefully but thereafter, an argument that ensued among party members turned bloody, resulting in the death of one person, Salisu Dage, and the injury of three others.

She said two people had been arrested in connection with the incident and that police had commenced investigations on the cause of the incident.

An eye witness, Malam Abubakar Audu, told NAN that the incident occurred shortly after the party congress was concluded.

’Though the police intervened immediately, one person lost his life while those that got injured were rushed to the hospital,” he said.

Author

