APC launches new Twitter handle

APC National Chairman, Chief John Oyegun

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has announced that it now has a new Twitter handle.

Bashir Ahmad, the Personal Assistant to President Buhari on New Media, made this known via a tweet on Sunday, April 15, 2018.

Ahmad said “Our great party, the ruling party, All Progressives Congress (APC) is now officially on Twitter. Kindly follow @OfficialAPCNg. Also on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.”

 

Hacker seizes APC Twitter handle

A hacker, on Saturday, April 14, 2018, took over a Twitter account linked to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The party’s spokesman, Bolaji Abdullahi, in a swift reaction, disowned the account, saying “For the upteenth time, @APCNigeria IS NOT the official Twitter handle of the All Progressives Congress (APC). In several official statements, we have disclaimed that handle. We view this latest development as a case of criminal impersonation.”

Account manager reacts to APC’s denial

Philip Obin, the handler of the Twitter page linked to the All Progressives Congress (APC), in a phone interview with Pulse News, re-iterated that the account was hacked.

Speaking on the party spokesman’s statement, Obin said “The matter is an internal issue and I would like you to respect that.

“I respect the party and I do not want to join issues with my leaders. The page was hacked.”

Further investigation by Pulse News shows that the party’s new Twitter page is active.

