APC hails Bola Tinubu at 66

Tinubu APC celebrates national leader at 66, says he built lasting political bridges

The party made the assertion in a statement by Malam Bolaji Abudulahi, its National Publicity Secretary on Wednesday in Abuja.

  • Published:
Bola Ahmed Tinubu

(Wikipedia )
The All Progressives Congress (APC) has described Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as front-line politician who built lasting political bridges and alliances across divides in the country.

The party made the assertion in a statement by Malam Bolaji Abudulahi, its National Publicity Secretary on Wednesday in Abuja, while felicitating with Tinubu on his 66th birthday.

He stated that “we attest to Tinubu’s progressive and patriotic contributions toward efforts to deepen democracy and ensure good governance in the country.

“As national leader of our great party, APC, we particularly reference his contributions to our growth and electoral successes.”

He assured Tinubu of the party’s leadership support to enable him to succeed in the task of reconciling aggrieved members.

He wished the APC leader many more fulfilled and healthy years.

Born on March 29, 1952 in the city of Lagos, Chief Bola Ahmed Tinubu attended St. John’s Primary School, Aroloya, Lagos and Children’s Home School in Ibadan, South West Nigeria.

Tinubu then went to the U.S. in 1975, where he studied first at Richard J. Daley College in Chicago, in Illinois, and then at Chicago State University, where he graduated with Bachelor of Science degree in Accounting in 1979.

ALSO READ: 7 things Tinubu said about Obasanjo, Tinubu

He worked for the American companies Arthur Andersen, Deloitte Haskins & Sells GTE Services Corporation and when he returned to Nigeria in 1983, he joined Mobil Oil Nigeria and later became an executive of the company.

He was elected Senator for Lagos West constituency in Lagos state in 1993 and became governor of Lagos State from May 29, 1999 to May 29, 2007.

He is the Asiwaju of Lagos State and the Jagaban of “Borgu” Kingdom in Niger State, as well as national leader of All Progressives Congress (APC).

