APC constitutes National Convention Committee

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has constituted its National Convention Committee.

The list of the committee members was released by APC’s spokesman, Bolaji Abdullahi in a statement issued on Sunday, April 15, 2018.

According to Punch, the Governor of Jigawa State, Abubakar Badaru emerged as the chairman of the committee, and the Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, will serve as the committee’s deputy chairman.

Also named as members are: Senator Ben Uwajomogu – Secretary, some state Governors, Rochas Okorocha (Imo), Kashim Shettima (Borno), Aminu Masari (Katsina), Abiola Ajimobi (Oyo), Ibrahim Gaidam (Yobe) and Ahmed El-Rufai (Kaduna).

Simeon Lalong (Plateau), Bindo Jibrila (Adamawa), Yahaya Bello (Kogi ) and Godwin Obaseki (Edo).

Former Senate President, Senator Ken Nnamani, Senators Ahmed Yerima, Adamu Aliero, Danjuma Goje, Abdullahi Adamu, George Akume, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, Andrew Uchendu, Abdullahi Danbaba, Baba Kuka and John Enoh.

Also on the list, are Chris Ngige and Uguru Usani both ministers on Buhari’s cabinet.

Will Buhari drop Osinbajo in 2019?

The fate of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo come 2019 is uncertain, as the presidency recently issued a statement saying that President Buhari will name his running mate after he has won the APC nomination to fly the party's flag in 2019.

According to presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu, Buhari is not yet a candidate of the APC, so he cannot pick a running mate.

Shehu said this while answering questions regarding why Buhari did not say anything about his running mate when he declared his intention to run for a second term.