Again, members of the Shiite sect and men of the Nigeria Police Force are in confrontation at the Wuse Market area of Abuja.

Calm was, however, noticed within the market as traders were seen going about their daily activities.

The Shiites are protesting the continuous detention of their leader, Sheik Ibrahim El-Zakzaky.

The protesters had clashed with the Police at the Maitama district of Abuja, Nigeria’s capital city.

One person was reported killed while 115 Shiites were arrested by the Police.

Protesters were seen defending themselves with sticks and stones as the Police released at them.