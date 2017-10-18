Home > News > Local >

Omenugha said that another teacher was facing disciplinary action for aiding examination malpractice.

The Anambra Government on Wednesday said it sacked two school principals for collection of unapproved fees.

Prof. Kate Omenugha, the Commissioner for Education made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Awka.

According to the commissioner, the action is to rid the education system in the state of corruption.

The commissioner, who declined mentioning the names of the sacked teachers and their respective schools, said the move was also to demonstrate government’s position in the fight against corruption and impunity by public servants.

She said that the sacked teachers collected illegal fees from students against government position, noting that the present administration had zero tolerance for corruption.

The commissioner said that under her watch, all bad eggs would be weeded off the education system.

Omenugha said that another teacher was facing disciplinary action for aiding examination malpractice and assured that the ministry would ensure that sanity returned to the schools.

She said the measure was part of efforts to promote quality and affordable education in the state.

On welfare of teachers, she said that plans were ongoing to build teacher’s quarters in schools, especially in the rural areas.

Omenugha said this would go a long way in encouraging and motivating teachers to put in their best in the discharge of their duties.

She called on well-meaning individuals to key into the state government’s  “Adopt a School Policy Programme’’, noting that the business of education should not be left for the government alone.

Omenugha also urged wealthy individuals to also support schools in their respective communities to ensure that children of poor background have access to quality education.

