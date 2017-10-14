Gov. Willie Obiano of Anambra has announced automatic employment for 17 National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members deployed to the state for their one year national service.

The corps members were also rewarded with cash donations and laptops for distinguishing themselves during their service year.

Addressing corps members on Friday in Awka at the award ceremony, Obiano said the honour was in recognition of outstanding performances of the corps members in the course of the national assignment.

He recalled his service year in Benue, where he was rewarded with both an award and automatic employment for carrying out a major project in a community.

Obiano said he decided to extend same to the corps members in appreciation of their hard work and dedication.

He expressed confidence that the award would spur the recipients into contributing more to the growth and development of the state.

While assuring serving corps members of maximum security in the state, Obiano, however, cautioned them against unnecessary travelling and other activities that would not add value to their lives.

Earlier, the NYSC Coordinator in the state, Mr Ebenezer Olawale, commended the governor for his support and encouragement to the scheme, especially in regular payment of allowances to corps members.

He congratulated the awardees and challenged other corps members to borrow a leaf from their rewarded colleagues in order to benefit from similar gestures.

One of the beneficiaries, Mr Emmanuel Chegwe, who served at the National Television Authority (NTA), Awka, expressed happiness and pledged to continue to give his best in the public service.

The “lucky’’ persons are made up of 10 2015 Batch ‘B’ and seven 2016 Batch ‘A’ corps members.

The 17 beneficiaries of the reward got laptops, while those in first category received cash award of N200,000, second category, N150, 000, and N100, 000 for those in third group.