Amosu wants to renegotiate plea bargain over N22.8bn fraud

Embattled former Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Adesola Amosu (retd.) is again ready to negotiate a possible out-of-court settlement with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

About 16 months ago, Amosu, who is being prosecuted for an alleged fraud of N22.8 billion, abandoned his initial proposition to enter into a plea bargain with the EFCC .

It was gathered the terms imposed on Amosu by the anti-graft agency during the initial negotiation scared him off.

After the botched deal, the EFCC had gone on to open its case, called a number of witnesses and tendered exhibits.

But at the resumed proceedings in the case on Monday, February 12, the Commission told the Federal High Court in Lagos that Amosu's team has proposed to return to the negotiation table.

Speaking before Justice Mohammed Idris, the EFCC counsel, Nnaemeka Omewa, said the Commission also ready to go ahead with the trial.

"My Lord, the defence team met with the prosecution and they have proposed terms of settlement. We are still on it, but we are also ready to go on with the trial of the accused persons," Omewa said.

Amosu's lawyer, Chief Bolaji Ayorinde (SAN), confirmed the position and urged the judge grant the parties a short adjournment to enable them conclude on the settlement talks.

"It is true that parties have met. It is also true that terms have not been fully perfected. Therefore, parties will be willing to come back before the court to report the outcome of our discussions", Ayorinde said.

After hearing from both sides, Justice Idris adjourned the matter till March 7, when it will determined whether the trial will continue or not.

The charges

Amosu was with fraud alongside Air Vice Marshal Jacob Adigun and Air Commodore Gbadebo Olugbenga.

Joined with them in the charges are eight companies, which they allegedly used to siphon the N22.8 billion from the Nigerian Air Force coffers.

The companies are Delfina Oil and Gas Limited, Mcallan Oil and Gas Limited, Hebron Housing and Properties Company Limited, Trapezites BDC, and Fonds and Pricey Limited.