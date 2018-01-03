Home > News > Local >

Aminu Tambuwal :  Gov expresses sadness over Kaita’s death

In a statement issued by his Spokesman, Malam Imam Imam, the governor said Kaita made invaluable contributions to the development of the country.

Governor Tambuwal appoints Perm Sec, 4 DGs play

Sokoto State governor, Aminu Tambuwal

Gov. Aminu Tambuwal has expressed sadness over the death of elder statesman and former Governor of old Kaduna State, Alhaji Lawal Kaita.

In a statement issued by his Spokesman, Malam Imam Imam, the governor said Kaita made invaluable contributions to the development of the country.

“He was an acclaimed pacesetter who, along with other patriotic Nigerians of his generation, fought for the restoration of democracy in Nigeria at the turn of the century.

“His life is an example of dedication and commitment to democratic norms and values.

“Nigeria will remember the deceased as a man who gave his best years toward the development of multi-party politics.

“His contributions enriched governance process at both state and federal levels,’’ Tambuwal said.

While praying to Allah to grant the deceased eternal rest and his family the fortitude to bear the loss, the governor appealed to both Kaduna and Katsina State Governments to immortalise the deceased.

