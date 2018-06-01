Gov. Ambode condoles with Punch Newspapers over death of Chairman

news

Gov. Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State on Friday expressed sadness over the death of Mr Wale Aboderin, the Chairman of Punch Newspapers.

Aboderin died on Thursday May 31 at a private hospital in Lagos at the age of 60.

Ambode, in a condolence letter he personally signed and addressed to the Punch Managing Director, Mr Demola Osinubi, described Aboderin’s death as a sad development.

“With deep sympathy, the Lagos State Government wishes to condole with the management of the Punch Nigeria Limited and the entire family of the founder, Chief James Olu Aboderin, on the sudden death of the Chairman, Mr Wale Aboderin, on Thursday, May 31, 2018.

“The Punch has earned its place as a great medium for the expression of views and dissemination of news and intelligence on account of the high standards of ethics and the vision of its founding partners.

“The death of Mr Wale Aboderin is a sad development at a time this media institution can benefit more from his leadership and direction.

“It is a big loss to the sports sector in which he played major roles as investor and philanthropist. Because of these impeccable records, he lives in our hearts.

“His indelible footprints tell us that he will always be part of our journey as citizens of Nigeria and the world at large.

“Kindly convey my sincere condolence to the entire family at this moment of grief. May his soul rest in perfect peace,” Ambode said.