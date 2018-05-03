Amaechi says Rivers Governor, Wike is irresponsible

news

The minister of transportation, Rotimi Amaechi has described Governor Nyesom Wike as an irresponsible man.

The minister said this while speaking to newsmen on the re-occurrence of black soot in Rivers state.

Amaechi also revealed that the soot is as a result of people carrying out illegal bunkering activities.

According to him, “I was Governor here for 8 years and there was no soot. The reason why you have soot is not the Federal government.

“According to documents from the Ministry of Environment, the reason for soot is because people are bunkering and you have a Governor who is not able to discharge his security responsibilities and he passes it on to the Federal government.

“We felt that Rivers people are dying and we cannot allow one irresponsible man to allow Rivers people to die. The soot is not coming from heaven. It is from the irresponsibility of individuals who are in government and have no singular idea of what to do.

“When I was Governor, I was responsible enough to stop them and there was no soot.”