Home > News > Local >

Amaechi says Rivers Governor, Wike is irresponsible

Nyesom Wike Amaechi describes Rivers Governor as irresponsible

The minister said this while speaking to newsmen on the re-occurrence of black soot in Rivers state.

  • Published:
Governor Nyesome Wike directs recruitment of operatives for Rivers neighbourhood safety corps play

Governor Nyesome Wike

(Twitter)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The minister of transportation, Rotimi Amaechi has described Governor Nyesom Wike as an irresponsible man.

The minister said this while speaking to newsmen on the re-occurrence of black soot in Rivers state.

Amaechi also revealed that the soot is as a result of people carrying out illegal bunkering activities.

According to him, “I was Governor here for 8 years and there was no soot. The reason why you have soot is not the Federal government.

“According to documents from the Ministry of Environment, the reason for soot is because people are bunkering and you have a Governor who is not able to discharge his security responsibilities and he passes it on to the Federal government.

ALSO READ: Watch how black soot rains from the sky in Port-Harcourt

“We felt that Rivers people are dying and we cannot allow one irresponsible man to allow Rivers people to die. The soot is not coming from heaven. It is from the irresponsibility of individuals who are in government and have no singular idea of what to do.

“When I was Governor, I was responsible enough to stop them and there was no soot.”

The Rivers State Executive Council on Wednesday, February 8, 2017,  set up a Task Force to tackle the black soot polluting the atmosphere  of Port Harcourt and its environs.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Chika Ebuzor

Chika Ebuzor is an Associate Hub Editor at Pulse. He is a new media enthusiast, who also loves exploring and sharing about leadership, and the enormous power that lies in the human mind. Email: chika.ebuzor@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 CBN Fire It was a false alarm - Spokesmanbullet
2 Buhari President describes Obasanjo's letter as "abusive"bullet
3 Melaye Senator shows up in Lokoja court on stretcher to face...bullet

Related Articles

Amaechi Wike has reversed all progressive projects I did in Rivers - Minister
Wike Governor directs recruitment of operatives for Rivers neighbourhood safety corps
Fulani Herdsmen Governor Ortom insists that police boss, Idris must resign
In Rivers Wike swears in 4 judges
Wike Governor says Nigerian press gagged under Buhari
Super Eagles Port Harcourt to host Nigeria's friendly game against DR Congo

Local

Fraudsters now hijack emails of corporate organisations
Yahoo Boys Fraudsters now hijack emails of corporate organisations
Senator Shehu Sani reacts to BBC documentary
Codeine Senator Shehu Sani reacts to BBC documentary
NAFDAC raids 4 pharmaceutical companies in BBC documentary
Codeine NAFDAC raids 4 pharmaceutical companies in BBC documentary
In Edo State NDDC donates 4,800 desks, chairs to schools