Home > News > Local >

Amaechi moves to promotes use of bicycles on Nigerian roads

Amaechi Minister to partner states to create pathways for bicycles

Amaechi said this when he received a delegation of Cyclists led by the President of Cycling Federation of Nigeria (CFN) in Abuja.

  • Published:
Transport minister, Rotimi Amaechi to partner states to create pathways for bicycles play

Transport minister, Rotimi Amaechi 

(Facebook)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Minister of Transportation, Mr Rotimi Amaechi said on Tuesday that the ministry would partner with state governments to create easy pathways for bicycles across the country.

Amaechi said this when he received a delegation of Cyclists led by the President of Cycling Federation of Nigeria (CFN) in Abuja.

He said that the use of bicycles on the road as an alternative means of transportation would help reduce traffic, stating that bicycles was not for the poor as perceived by some people.

“Apart from competing in sports, cycling also assists to improve the mental wellbeing of an individual, creating a path for cyclists is not the job of the Federal Government but Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and State governments.

“We will help you to liaise with State governments to create easy pathways for cyclists, because if more bicycles are on our roads it would help reduce traffic, cyclists need safer routes to ride.

“I think more elites will ride bicycles, if we put a path for them to ride for safety, riding a bicycle is not a sign of poverty,” he said.

According to him, people are afraid they will lose their lives because motorists are impatient people, if they ride.

Amaechi further said that the Federal Government would liaise with the FCT and state governments to create easy pathways to enable bicycle riders move around without impediments.

Mr Giandomenico Massari, the CFN president, said that the United Nations World Bicycle day would help to resuscitate the culture of cycling in Nigeria and improve healthy living.

ALSO READ: Buhari 'terminates $195m contract' promoted by Amaechi

He said that they have paid courtesy calls on some agencies as part of the celebration for this year’s World Cycling Day to advocate for cycling being a safer and reliable means of transport.

Massari said that bicycle riders came out in large numbers to create awareness on cycling across Abuja, imploring other Nigerians to be part of the cycling team.

He said that the federation in collaboration with the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) and other stakeholders joined the rest of the world on June 4- 5 to mark the World Bicycle Day.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Offa Robbery Read confessions of gang leaders that killed 33 peoplebullet
2 Saraki Senate President might be arrested soon, here’s whybullet
3 Offa Robbery Kwara Governor denies arming thugs, robbersbullet

Related Articles

Buhari President terminates $195m 'questionable' contract promoted by Amaechi
Buhari President govt’s support among poor, disadvantaged solid – Presidency
Atiku Ex-VP appoints Gbenga Daniel as DG of his 2019 presidential campaign
Buhari Presidency accuses Obasanjo of abusing constitution unlike President
Access Bank GMD, Herbert Wigwe, inspires Makoko Slum2school kids on Children’s Day
Aisha Buhari Video: President's wife tasks women on peaceful coexistence
New PDP Here's why Saraki may leave APC

Local

VP says FG will establish 6 innovation hubs in Nigeria
Osinbajo VP says FG will establish 6 innovation hubs in Nigeria
President Buhari is seeking a second four-year term in February next year
National Assembly Lawmakers loyal to Buhari asks colleagues not to drag NASS into personal issues with Police
Defence Minister Mansur Dan-Ali wants anti-grazing law suspended in Benue, Taraba, Ekiti
Mansur Dan-Ali Defence minister says anti-grazing law should be suspended in Benue, Taraba, Ekiti
12 things Buhari must do to escape impeachment
Buhari 12 things President must do to escape impeachment