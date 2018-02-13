Home > News > Local >

Amaechi had clear vision for Rivers, says ex-presidential aide

Rotimi Amaechi Ex Rivers Governor had clear vision for Rivers, says ex-presidential aide

Dagogo-Jack told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Port Harcourt on Tuesday that Amaechi’s policies on the development of  the state  could not be faulted.

  • Published:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Mr Bekinbo Dagogo-Jack, a Senior Special Assistant on Power to former President Goodluck Jonathan, on Tuesday said the former governor of Rivers,  Chibuike Amaechi, had a  clear  vision for the development of the state.

Dagogo-Jack told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Port Harcourt on Tuesday that Amaechi’s policies on the development of  the state  could not be faulted.

When in 2007 Amaechi came on board, there was a clear momentum, energy, commitment and vision for development of infrastructure, security, education, agriculture and health.

“If you reflect  back, you can’t fault him the way he was marshalling his development policies in these five sectors,’’ he said.

According to Dagogo-Jack, since the inception of the Gov. Nyesom Wike administration in Rivers, there had been  a loss of momentum.

Every government, no matter who elected it, is a servant of the people;  so when it  comes  in, it  should look for  people to  help it  no matter the ethnic group  or political divide.

“So, if Wike had taken the right people, Rivers won’t be where we are today,’’ Dagogo-Jack  said.

Dagogo-Jack, who was the Chairman of the  Presidential Task Force on Power Reform,  said  government must search for the right personnel to implement its policies if they must work.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 JAMB Python 3 times animals have grabbed the headlinesbullet
2 Buhari This is what president told security chiefs during meetingbullet
3 Pulse Opinion Why are we negotiating with dead terrorists, Mr President?bullet

Related Articles

Amaechi Wike has reversed all progressive projects I did in Rivers - Minister
Buhari President to launch re-election campaign soon, Amaechi Keyamo to get big roles
NIA House of Reps probes missing $202m unaccounted for by agency
Amaechi Minister fails to defend budget over mild sickness
Buhari President currently not interested in 2019 re-election - Osinbajo
Obasanjo El-Rufai's son takes Twitter shot at ex-President over Buhari criticism
Obasanjo Fayose condemns 'self-serving' ex-President over Buhari criticism
Buhari President meets Tinubu, Akande, other APC chieftains after Obasanjo criticism
Obasanjo Ex-president attacks Buhari, asks him to step down in 2019

Local

A Delta Airlines jet takes off from Washington National Airport in Washington
Delta Airline 5 injured during evacuation as plane engine malfunctions after take-off in Lagos
Governor Abdulfatah Ahmed urges new LG chairmen to find solution to salary crisis
2018 Budget Kwara's Governor Ahmed pledges to achieve 80% implementation
Chief Bisi Akande
Bisi Akande I went to commiserate with Buhari, not to talk politics
Police Station in Nigeria
Maria Dzukogi Niger CJ frees 21 prison inmates in Minna