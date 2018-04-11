news

Rotimi Amaechi says President Muhammadu Buhari’s ministers earn only N950,000 monthly.

Amaechi is the current minister of transport.

The minister disclosed this at the presentation of a book titled, ‘Dignity in Service,’ authored by the late Matthew Mbu, a former minister of foreign affairs.

Amaechi, who was the chairman of the occasion, said the ministers are expected to pay their aides from the monthly N950,000.

“A minister earns only N950, 000 a month,” Amaechi announced. “Out of this money, N350, 000 is for accommodation so there is no more money given to you. The remaining N600, 000 includes payment for your staff, personal assistants and all that.”

Amaechi said President Buhari’s government had helped to stop the culture of waste such that private citizens no longer throw lavish parties.

“Nigerians like going to parties. That is one benefit of this government. We now assess our wealth and value money. Before, once you get money from the illegal means, we hold parties. There are very few parties these days because there is no more money to hold such parties.

“There are no ‘owambe’ anymore because there is very little money to hold ‘owambe.’ The reason is that the ‘owambe’ money used to come from the government and there is no money in the government to do such,” he declared.

Amaechi had announced that he wasn’t corrupt, neither does he like money.

But the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) thinks otherwise as Amaechi’s name appeared alongside over fifty others in the list of looters published by the party.