Home > News > Local >

Akwa Ibom Jailbreak: Prisons boss says 28 inmates still at large

Akwa Ibom Jailbreak 28 inmates still at large – Prisons boss

  • Published:
Akwa Ibom Jailbreak: 28 inmates still at large play

A prison yard

(The News Nigeria)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Controller General of Nigeria Prisons Service (NPS) Mr Jaffaru Ahmed, has disclosed that 28 inmates of Ikot Ekpene Prisons who escaped during jailbreak on Dec. 27, 2017 were still at large.

Ahmed disclosed this to newsmen after an inspection of facilities in Ikot Ekpene Prisons on Friday.

The controller general, who described the facilities in Ikot Ekpene Prisons as well fortified, attributed the jailbreak to lapses on the part of prison staff.

“About 40 inmates found their way out of Ikot Ekpene Prisons in a broad daylight around 11.45 a.m.

“They took on the lapses that they saw, perhaps they have been planning it for a very long time and actualised it on December 27, 2017 when they saw the opportunity.

“The 28 that are at large are very hardened criminals; some of them are kidnappers awaiting trials, some are facing capital offences and therefore it is something to worry,” Ahmed said.

He lamented that those still at large supposed to be in custody to allow the other members of the society to live in peace.

He assured Akwa Ibom people and the entire nation that the fleeing inmates would soon be recaptured to face their trials.

He added that any staff found wanting would have to face the full wrath of the law.

The controller general debunked insinuations from some quarters that the jailbreak was due to infringement on the fundamental rights of the inmates.

He said, “These prisoners were not rioting because there was maladministration in the prison system, but they organised it in order to get freedom illegally. That is what actually happened.

“It was not that they were not being fed or given medical attention or not taken to court.

“Any insinuation anywhere, I state that investigation I have here before me, that there was nothing than they took lapses on the part of staff and organised to escape.”

Ahmed commended the Akwa Ibom Government for the support given to the Nigeria Prisons Service and appealed for more.

He thanked other sister security agencies for their cooperation and sought for more to enable the service to recaptured the fleeing inmates, to ensure peace and tranquillity in the state.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Kaduna-Abuja Rail El-Rufai attacks Ben Bruce over Buharibullet
2 Pulse Opinion Nigerians know only one side of Buhari, and it's not...bullet
3 Kachikwu 'No plans to increase fuel price,' Minister insistsbullet

Related Articles

In Ogun Chief Judge pardons 106 inmates
In Enugu Nigeria Prisons Service begins manhunt for 2 escapees
Anambra Election Meet record 37 candidates contesting for Governor
In Russia Ex-minister protests innocence at corruption trial
Lifestyle Nigeria Police rated among the worst in the world, and here is why
Buhari Prisons’ congestion is national scandal - President
Akwa Ibom Jail Break 4 killed, 7 recaptured as 36 prisoners escape

Local

Someone crazier than Nnamdi Kanu will emerge soon – Prophet Iginla
Biafra Someone crazier than Nnamdi Kanu will emerge soon – Prophet Iginla
NANS wants Fulani herdsmen declared as terrorists
Benue Attacks NANS wants Fulani herdsmen declared as terrorists
Thugs burn down Delta state electoral commission office
Delta LG Polls Thugs burn down state electoral commission office
Fulani herdsmen defend their actions, say their cows were stolen
Benue Attacks Fulani herdsmen defend their actions, say their cows were stolen