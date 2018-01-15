Akwa Ibom Governor appoints new SSG

news

The Akwa Ibom Government has appointed former National President of Association of Telecommunication Companies of Nigeria (ATCON), Dr Emmanuel Ekuwem, as new Secretary to State Government (SSG).

The state’s Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr Charles Udoh, announced this in a statement on Monday in Uyo.

He stated that the new SSG would be sworn in on Jan. 16 at the Government House, Uyo.

He added that “this appointment is part of continuous effort to re-jig the governance structure of the state.”

Udoh noted that the process of strengthening the state executive council had started, with the swearing in of two new commissioners in the last two months.

Ekuwem would replace the erstwhile SSG, Sir Etekemba Umoren, who had been in that position since the inception of Gov. Udom Emmanuel’s administration in 2015.

The new SSG is a native of Ofi Uda in Mbo Local Government Area of the state.

He holds a PhD in Electronic and Electrical Engineering with specialty in Computer-based Instrumentation and Control Engineering.

The new SSG is the founder and chief executive officer (CEO) of Teledom Group and a former President of Nigeria Internet Group (NIG).

He is the immediate past Chairman of the Board of Nigerian Export Processing Zone Authority (NEPZA).