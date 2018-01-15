Home > News > Local >

Akwa Ibom Governor appoints new SSG

Udom Emmanuel Akwa Ibom Governor appoints new SSG

Udoh noted that the process of strengthening the state executive council had started, with the swearing in of two new commissioners in the last two months.

  • Published:
Gov Udom Emmanuel play

Gov Udom Emmanuel

(Channels TV)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Akwa Ibom Government has appointed former National President of  Association of Telecommunication Companies of Nigeria (ATCON), Dr Emmanuel Ekuwem, as new Secretary to State Government (SSG).

The state’s Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr Charles Udoh, announced this in a statement on Monday in Uyo.

He stated that the new SSG would be sworn in on Jan. 16 at the Government House, Uyo.

He added that “this appointment is part of continuous effort to re-jig the governance structure of the state.

Udoh noted that the process of strengthening the state executive council had started, with the swearing in of two new commissioners in the last two months.

Ekuwem would replace the erstwhile SSG, Sir Etekemba Umoren, who had been in that position since the inception of Gov. Udom Emmanuel’s administration in 2015.

The new SSG is a native of Ofi Uda in Mbo Local Government Area of the state.

He holds a PhD in Electronic and Electrical Engineering with specialty in Computer-based Instrumentation and Control Engineering.

The new SSG is the founder and chief executive officer (CEO) of Teledom Group and a former President of Nigeria Internet Group (NIG).

He is the immediate past Chairman of the Board of Nigerian Export Processing Zone Authority (NEPZA). 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Buhari Presidency raises alarm over fake tweet attributed to Presidentbullet
2 Pulse Opinion A defence of Buhari's reaction to Fulani herdsmen crisisbullet
3 Sahara Reporters Omoyele Sowore runs from his office over N100M lawsuitbullet

Related Articles

Udom Emmanuel Akwa Ibom Governor presents N651.5bn budget for 2018
In Akwa Ibom State's commissioner dies after illness
Southern Governors' Forum Governors restate commitment to united Nigeria
Biafra 'How we stopped Python from dancing in Abia'
Operation Python Dance II Abia Governor clashes with army over soldier invasion
Udom Emmanuel Gov denies plan to spend N9.1B on new lodge in Lagos
Emmanuel Udom President, governors are mere mortals – Gov
Buhari We cracked jokes with President on our visit - Gov Ganduje
Buhari's Health 'President's recovery is a miracle,' PDP Governor says after London visit
In Uyo EU earmarks €2.1m for reduction of small arms in Nigeria

Local

Boko Haram's mass abduction sparked a global campaign -- "Bring Back Our Girls" -- to press for their return
Chibok Nigeria's abducted schoolgirls: a timeline
Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje
Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje Governor lifts ban on Kano popular actress Rahama Sadau
"Restrain your people", Buhari begs Benue leaders, promises to end crisis
Herdsmen Crisis "Restrain your people", Buhari begs Benue leaders, promises to end crisis
Hammed Ali
Hammed Ali Customs targets N1.5trn in 2018