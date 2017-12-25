Akinwunmi Ambode :  Gov, others task Nigerians on lessons of Christmas

news

Gov. Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State has advised Nigerians to use the period of Christmas to show love and kindness to one another, particularly the less privileged.

He made the plea on Sunday night at the Apostolic Faith Church Christmas Cantata tagged “The Nativity” at the National Headquarters, Anthony, Lagos.

The governor said that the season symbolises love, care and compassion for the weak, vulnerable and less-privileged.

He urged Nigerians to use the period to put smile on the faces of people who might not be able to pay them back.

“Christmas is a season that explains the exemplary sacrifice that we should emulate in our relationship with our neighbours, irrespective of status and creed.

“Christmas means so much more than just mere merriment.

“It is an avenue to extend love to the less-privileged who are disadvantaged in several ways,” Ambode spoke through Mrs Toyin Awoseyi, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Home Affairs.

Rev. Emmanuel Adeniran, General Supretendent of the Apostolic Faith Church West Africa, commended President Buhari led administration on the fight against corruption.

He urged Nigerians to turn to God to be able to overcome challenges facing the country.

“I know that when we turn to God, God will help us out, I want the present administration to continue to fight corruption, but as they fight corruption, they should also embrace godliness and should be impartial, be merciful and be good to all.

“I pray that the good Lord will grant them the grace and the wisdom to take us out of the challenges in which we find ourselves.

“I can see light at the end of the tunnel and by the grace of God that light will guide us to the true light.

“I pray that Nigeria will celebrate a most wonderful recovery in years to come,” he said.

The mother of the Vice President, Mrs Olubisi Osinbajo, said that the challenges the country was facing would be a thing of the past, adding that nations would celebrate with Nigeria.

“The birth of Jesus Christ is always bringing joy and happiness, whatever happens, Nigerians should know that God is still there and He will turn everything around.

“Nigeria will be good again and nations will come to praise God with us,” she said.