news

Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, led a task force to crack down on filling stations selling fuel above the approved pump price of N145 per litre on Sunday, January 21, 2018.

According to a report by Premium Times, the governor visited TDK petrol station along Oda road in Akure, the state capital, and ordered the sales of petrol to motorists at the approved pump price.

The governor's move comes amid numerous reports that fuel stations in the state were exploiting customers by hoarding products and selling at between N180 and N200 per litre.

According to the governor, he had received reports that the particular fuel station was selling the product above the approved price.

He promised those at the scene of the incident that his government will ensure that marketers are prevented from exploiting them .

They praised the governor and urged the task force to visit other filling stations that have been up to the same dubious practice.