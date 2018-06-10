Pulse.ng logo
Akeredolu declares June 12 work free day in Ondo

In Ondo State Akeredolu declares June 12 work free day

Gov. Akeredolu pledges to support FG's school feeding program play

Rotimi Akeredolu

(Premium Times)
Gov. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has declared Tuesday, June 12, work free day in honour of late M.K.O Abiola, winner of the June 12, 1993 Presidential election in the state.

The State Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Mr Yemi Olowolabi, made this known in a signed statement on Saturday in Akure copy of which was made available to News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

Olowolabi said that the day would be celebrated with a town hall assembly at the International Culture and Events Centre (The Dome) in Akure.

“All civil servants, market women, artisans, politicians, clergymen, students and Ondo State residents from all walks of life are invited to be part of the historic gathering in honour of M.K.O Abiola, winner of the June 12 1993 Presidential Election.

” It promises to be a riveting event with extensive focus on June 12: Yesterday, Today and Tomorrow”.

“The Town Hall Assembly will be anchored by Dr Kayode Fayemi, former Minister of Mines and Steel Development and former Governor of Ekiti State.

“Other members of the distinguished panelists at the special Assembly include Dare Babarinsa, founding Executive Editor of TELL Magazine; Odia Ofeimun, renowned Poet and Ifeanyi Odili, National Secretary of Campaign for Democracy amongst other eminent pro- democracy activists,” Olowolabi stated.

He congratulated President Muhammadu Buhari for carrying out the popular long-awaited wishes of the people.

He also commended the President for the posthumous honour bestowed on MKO Abiola and other heroes of democracy in Nigeria.

