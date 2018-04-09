Home > News > Local >

Akeredolu calls for more synergy among security agencies

In Ondo Akeredolu calls for more synergy among security agencies

Akeredolu said this when Course 11 from the Institute for Security Studies, Abuja paid him a courtesy visit on Monday in Akure.

  • Published:
Gov. Akeredolu pledges to support FG's school feeding program play

Rotimi Akeredolu

(Premium Times)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Gov. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has called for more synergy among the various security agencies in the country to tackle the various security challenges confronting it.

Akeredolu said this when Course 11 from the Institute for Security Studies, Abuja paid him a courtesy visit on Monday in Akure.

He commended the security agencies for the already existing collaboration in the fight against insurgency.

The governor noted that the state was enjoying peace because the security agencies there were sharing intelligence among themselves.

“I commend the security agencies in Nigeria for what they are doing in terms of collaboration and synergy. We are all stakeholders in the project of making Nigeria peaceful.

“Now that Nigeria is going through a lot of security challenges, it requires the collaboration of everyone to sustain it.

“The politicians, the military, the DSS, the Police, the Security and Civil Defence Corps and all of us must come together to address security issues before it escalated,” he said.

Earlier, Mr Ralph Ameh, the Deputy Director, Research and Analytical Support of the institute, said the courtesy visit was part of activities before the induction of the members as Fellows of the Institute.

Ameh said that 50 participants from 21 agencies were participating in the course.

He said that there was the need for synergy among security agencies because no security agency could provide security for the country.

Ameh said the course would enhance analytical capacity building of participants and prevent rivalry among security agencies.

The deputy director said the theme of this year’s course is “Cultural Value and Democratic Governance”.

Ameh said the team was also in the state to interact with state government on cultural values, governance, state and national security.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Offa Robbery Attack Police arrest 7 suspectsbullet
2 Orji Kalu Ex-Governor arrives Ekiti, describes Fayose as his boybullet
3 Sowore SaharaReporters boss, minister of communication clash in Ibadanbullet

Related Articles

Magu Gov Akeredolu urges Senate to confirm EFCC chairman's appointment
International Women’s Day Ondo Govt. pledges more women-friendly programmes
NAN Nigeria’s public libraries bogged by multiple challenges – survey
Akeredolu We are committed to industrialising Ondo - Gov says
Oluwarotimi Akeredolu Governor urges unity among Ondo citizens, Nigerians
Akeredolu Gov. presents N171bn budget to assembly
In Ondo NNPC to create 1 million jobs, establish bio-fuel plant
Maritime University Osinbajo announces approval of N2 billion for institution
Osinbajo Vice President arrives Akure for National Council on Niger Delta meeting
In Ondo Commissioner advises workers to be more dedicated to work

Local

She didn’t know how to break the news to Uzodimma.
In Kaduna Why we don’t go for antenatal – Community women
Nigerian Army
Nigerian Army Agency averts communal clash in Edo
Gov Bello's Chief of Staff 'threatened to kill journalist'
Edward Onoja Journalist says Gov Bello's Chief of Staff threatened to kill him
Ambode shuts Ojota dumpsite over health concerns
In Lagos Government targets 2 million followers on social media platforms