Ajimobi rallies support for fallen heroes, dependants

Gov. Abiola Ajimobi of Oyo State has appealed to Nigerians to extend support and care to families of fallen heroes and maimed soldiers in the country.

The governor made the appeal at the launch of Emblem for the Appeal Week in commemoration of the 2018 Armed Forces Remembrance Day held in Ibadan on Thursday.

Ajimobi, who was represented by his Deputy, Chief Moses Adeyemo, said the state government would continue to support activities of the Nigerian Legion.

He added that “our administration will continue to support activities of Nigerian Legion, especially in those viable projects meant for the dependants of fallen heroes.

“Nigeria, being a prominent member of the global body, found herself involved in many peace keeping missions within and beyond the borders of Africa.

“It is on record that many of our soldiers lost their lives in these exercises, leaving a lot of responsibilities for their unprepared families.

“I appeal to public-spirited individuals, industrialists, commercial firms, organisations, philanthropists and all to donate generously to the Armed Forces Remembrance Emblem Appeal Week Fund.

“The gesture will assist people living with disabilities, less privileged ex-servicemen and women. Nothing is too little for the families of our fallen heroes and heroines.”

Ajimobi applauded the efforts of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, President Muhammadu Buhari and the military in combating insurgency in the North East of the country.

The governor also commended the legion in the state for imitating various relief packages designed to make legionnaires and their dependants self-sustaining.

Mrs Folake Oshunkoya, the state’s Commissioner for Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, appealed to Nigerians to spare a thought for the widows and dependants of the fallen heroes.

She also applauded the efforts of the Nigerian Legion and the widows for keeping their family together.

Earlier, Deacon Michael Fajimi, the state Chairman, Nigerian Legion, said the celebration was a day for sober reflection by all and sundry.

Fajimi said any amount given to the veterans and fallen heroes should be seen as a wise spending in the right direction.

He appreciated the state government “for its untiring support to the Nigerian Legion in the state.”

The event was attended by members of the State Executive Council, Service Chiefs in the state and other dignitaries.