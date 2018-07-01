Pulse.ng logo
Ajimobi directs reopening of Bodija market

  Published: , Refreshed:
Oyo Gov says he washed dead bodies for 8 years play

Governor Abiola Ajimobi of Oyo says he had a torrid time through school
Gov. Abiola Ajimobi of Oyo State on Saturday ordered the immediate re-opening of Bodija market in the state.

Ajimobi gave the directive in a statement signed by the State Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism, Mr. Toye Arulogun in Ibadan.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the state government had on Thursday shut down the market due to mayhem between security agents and butchers, which led to loss of lives and property.

The governor said that the decision to reopen the market was taken after due consultation with security agencies and other relevant stakeholders of the market.

Ajimobi stated that adequate security measures had been put in place by the government to ensure people go about their normal businesses as well as forestall further crisis.

“Our government will not hesitate to close the market for unhygienic and unsanitary conditions.

“We will also not hesitate to close it in case of violent and chaotic conduct, including such acts that may threaten the security of not just the market but the entire state,” he said.

He, however, urged the people to go about their normal businesses, praying that God would comfort the families of the victims of Thursday’s mayhem and grant them the fortitude to bear the loss.

The governor reiterated that the perpetrators of the Thursday crisis would be fished out and made to face the wrath of the law.

