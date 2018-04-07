Home > News > Local >

AIT boss, Dokpesi wants Lai Mohammed to pay him N500m

Looters List AIT boss, Dokpesi demands N500m from Lai Mohammed

The AIT boss’ name was on the list of looters recently released by the Federal Government last week.

  • Published:
AIT boss, Dokpesi demands N500m from Lai Mohammed play

Raymond Dokpesi

(Premium Times)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The founder of Africa Independent Television (AIT), Raymond Dokpesi has demanded N500m from the minister of information and culture, Lai Mohammed as redress.

The AIT boss’ name was on the list of looters recently released by the Federal Government last week.

Dokpesi, in a pre-litigation letter written to the minister through his lawyer, Mike Ozekhome, the media mogul said he wants an apology.

Dokpesi denies allegations

According to Punch, Ozekhome said that his client vehemently denies the allegations levelled against him, adding that it has rubbished his reputation.

He said the “brazen defamatory statements clearly rubbished the hard-earned reputation of our client.

 “Our client has suffered severe odium, opprobrium, ridicule, psychological trauma, untold embarrassment and countless business loses consequent upon your reckless publication, which has put him in a bad light before reasonable members of the society.”

ALSO READ: Buhari's aide hails Reno Omokri for publishing looters list

PDP chairman drags Lai Mohammed to court

Also, the National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Uche Secondus, has filed a lawsuit against Lai Mohammed for defamation of character.

Mohammed included Secondus’ name in the list of looters for allegedly Secondus receiving N200million from the former National Security Adviser (NSA), Sambo Dasuki.

Joined in the suit are the Federal Government of Nigeria through the Attorney General of the Federation and a publishing firm.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Chika Ebuzor

Chika Ebuzor is an Associate Hub Editor at Pulse. He is a new media enthusiast, who also loves exploring and sharing about leadership, and the enormous power that lies in the human mind. Email: chika.ebuzor@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 In Kwara State Robbers attack Offa again, kill policemen, residentsbullet
2 Corruption These 23 names on FG's new looters list will shock youbullet
3 Buhari President's $1bn approval not Boko Haram fund - Presidencybullet

Related Articles

Looters List PDP Chairman drags Lai Mohammed, FG to court for defamation
Looters List PDP says Presidency has no case against its members
Goodluck Jonathan Omokri says APC planning to spread fake news about GEJ
Looters List Presidency reportedly orders EFCC to prosecute listed 'PDP looters'
Corruption Buhari's aide commends Reno Omokri for publishing looters list
Looters List Release names of culprits in government, Okowa urges FG
Boko Haram Terrorists are still in charge – Fr. Kukah

Local

FG sympathises with families of victims of Offa robbery attack
Offa Robbery Attack FG sympathises with families of victims
NAFDAC urges Nigerians to guard against buying expired products
Wondimagegnehu Alemu WHO collaborates with NAFDAC to tackle sale of substandard drugs
Saraki says National Assembly is broke
Offa Robbery Saraki calls for improvement on security infrastructure
Many killed as armed robbers attack 5 banks in Offa Kwara State
Offa Robbery Attack Police arrest 7 suspects