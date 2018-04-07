AIT boss, Dokpesi wants Lai Mohammed to pay him N500m

news

The founder of Africa Independent Television (AIT), Raymond Dokpesi has demanded N500m from the minister of information and culture, Lai Mohammed as redress.

The AIT boss’ name was on the list of looters recently released by the Federal Government last week.

Dokpesi, in a pre-litigation letter written to the minister through his lawyer, Mike Ozekhome, the media mogul said he wants an apology.

Dokpesi denies allegations

According to Punch, Ozekhome said that his client vehemently denies the allegations levelled against him, adding that it has rubbished his reputation.

He said the “brazen defamatory statements clearly rubbished the hard-earned reputation of our client.

“Our client has suffered severe odium, opprobrium, ridicule, psychological trauma, untold embarrassment and countless business loses consequent upon your reckless publication, which has put him in a bad light before reasonable members of the society.”

PDP chairman drags Lai Mohammed to court

Also, the National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Uche Secondus, has filed a lawsuit against Lai Mohammed for defamation of character.

Mohammed included Secondus’ name in the list of looters for allegedly Secondus receiving N200million from the former National Security Adviser (NSA), Sambo Dasuki.

Joined in the suit are the Federal Government of Nigeria through the Attorney General of the Federation and a publishing firm.