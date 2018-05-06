Aisha Wakil says Boko Haram will surrender

news

Aisha Wakil , better known as 'Mama Boko Haram' has said that members of terror group Boko Haram will surrender to the Federal Government.

Speaking at a fundraising on Saturday, May 5, Wakil said the terrorists, who she calls her 'sons', will come out of hiding and "surrender for peace".

She added that her efforts to help the government negotiate the release of everyone in the custody of Boko Haram will stop.

She said,"All my sons in the bush will come home and surrender for peace".

"I will not relent in my mediating role to ensure everybody in Boko Haram bondage is released."

Mama Boko Haram had in March said that Boko Haram is tired of fighting and would surrender.

The fundraising event was for Complete Care Aid Foundation, a non-governmental organisation (NGO) she founded.

ALSO READ: I pressured Boko Haram to release Dapchi schoolgirls - Aisha Wakil

Meanwhile, the AFP reported on Sunday, May 6, reported that the sect has launched a fresh attack on Lake Chad island.

— AFP news agency (@) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0