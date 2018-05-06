Home > News > Local >

Aisha Wakil says Boko Haram will surrender

Aisha Wakil Mama Boko Haram says her "sons in the bush will come home and surrender"

In March, Mama Boko Haram had also said that Boko Haram is tired of fighting and would surrender.

  Published:
Human rights activist, Aisha Wakil, popularly called Mama Boko Haram had claimed that the terrorists contacted her to confirm the Dapchi girls are in their possession

(File)
Aisha Wakil, better known as 'Mama Boko Haram' has said that members of terror group Boko Haram will surrender to the Federal Government.

Speaking at a fundraising on Saturday, May 5, Wakil said the terrorists, who she calls her 'sons', will come out of hiding and "surrender for peace".

She added that her efforts to help the government negotiate the release of everyone in the custody of Boko Haram will stop.

She said,"All my sons in the bush will come home and surrender for peace".

"I will not relent in my mediating role to ensure everybody in Boko Haram bondage is released."

Mama Boko Haram had in March said that Boko Haram is tired of fighting and would surrender.

The fundraising event was for Complete Care Aid Foundation, a non-governmental organisation (NGO) she founded.

Meanwhile, the AFP reported on Sunday, May 6, reported that the sect has launched a fresh attack on Lake Chad island.

 

Although details of the attack is scanty, it is coming less than one week after the insurgents killed over 60 people in a twin suicide bomb attack at a mosque and a market in Mubi, Adamawa State.

 

 

 

