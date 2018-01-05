Home > News > Local >

Aisha Buhari praises health minister, doctors for son's health

Aisha Buhari, Nigeria's first lady and wife of President Muhammadu Buhari, has showered praises on Health minister, Dr Isaac Adewole and 10 other doctors for keeping her son alive.

In an Instagram post, the first lady took her time to thank the medical team responsible for keeping her son alive after his motorbike accident few days to January 1, 2018.

The hardworking nurse was identified by the first lady as Nurse Eze Doris Eberechukwu of Nisa Premier.

On behalf of my family, I will like to thank well meaning Nigerians for their prayers in the past week. Special thanks to the team of doctors and specialists who have worked tirelessly to ensure that my son Yusuf remains stable, most especially Nurse Eze Doris Eberechukwu of Nisa Premier, the medical team chaired by the Hon. Minister of Health Prof. Isaac Folorunsho Adewole, the team of neurosurgeons Prof. Temitayo Sokunbi, Prof. B.B. Shehu, Dr. Biodun Ogunbo and Asst. Prof. M.Raji Mahmud, the team of Orthopaedic Surgeons Dr. Felix Ogedengbe and Dr. Akinola, the intensivists Dr. Simon Esangbedo, the Personal Physician to the President Dr. Suhayb Sanusi, my personal physician Dr. M. Kamal and the Nurses have all ensured that he remains stable while receiving treatment. Also many thanks to#emo#wqA=##Dr. Jaf Momoh CMD of#emo#wqA=##National Hospital Abuja and his team for their continuous support.

According to the wife of the president of Nigeria, Nurse Doris worked tirelessly to ensure that Yusuf remains stable on his hospital bed.

Guild of Medical Directors take charge of President's son's health

On Tuesday, January 2, 2018, the Guild of Medical Directors in Nigeria expressed their relief at the stable condition of President Muhammadu Buhari's son, Yusuf, as he recovers from injuries sustained in a motorbike accident in Abuja on Tuesday, December 26, 2017.

President's son reportedly in critical condition, could be flown to Germany play

Yusuf Buhari, President Buhari's son, was involved in a power bike accident

The guild in a statement further said "While we cannot comment on the exact circumstances of the accident, we are happy that the situation is being efficiently handled by Cedarcrest Hospital in Abuja, one of the top Guild of Medical Directors owned hospitals in Nigeria.

Yusuf's accident

The president's son reportedly crashed his power bike while racing with a friend in the capital city and was promptly rushed to Cedarcrest for medical attention.

In a press statement signed by the president's Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, on Wednesday, December 27, 2017, he revealed that Yusuf had already undergone surgery and was in a stable condition.

Despite media reports that he had been flown to Germany for better medical care early on Thursday, December 28, 2017, Shehu denied the reports, saying that Yusuf was being treated in the country.

According to his sister, Zahra Buhari-Indimi, on her Instagram account later on Thursday, Yusuf was in a better condition.

