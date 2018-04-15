Aisha Buhari explains why she criticised her husband

news

The First Lady, Aisha Buhari has explained why she publicly criticised her husband, President Muhammdau Buhari.

She gave the reason during the 2017 Vanguard Awards, where she was won the Vanguard Personality of the Year 2017.

Aisha once revealed during an interview with the BBC Hausa service that some individuals have hijacked his husband’s government.

State House Clinic

In October 2017, the First Lady condemned the management of Aso Rock clinic, claiming that the facility does not have the facilities to treat patients.

She also said that she had to visit a private clinic after she found out the Aso Rock clinic's X-Ray machine was not working.

According to her, "I called the Aso Clinic to find out if they have an X-Ray machine, they said it’s not working. In the end I had to go to a hospital owned and operated by foreigners 100 per cent.

"There is a budget for the Hospital and if you go there now, you will see a number of constructions going on but they don’t have a single syringe there. What is the purpose of the buildings if there are no equipment there to work with?

"You can imagine what happens across the states to governors wives if this will happen to me in Abuja."

Sense of justice

The First lady said that she had to criticise the administration of her husband because she believed in justice and fairness.

According to Punch, she also said that she believes that Buhari’s government has to serve the people, because Nigerians elected him based on trust and confidence.

Aisha said “I wish to thank the management of Vanguard Media Limited for this unexpected award, in recognition of my humanitarian efforts towards improving the health and welfare of Nigerians particularly women, children and less privileged.

“One of the reasons adduced for honouring me was the interview I granted which some people saw as criticism to a government that I am part of.

“I need to state that my position was a result of my sense of justice and not confrontation or disrespect. I was brought up to stand by the truth and this is how I have always been.

ALSO READ: All the times President Muhammadu Buhari was attacked by his wife

“As we are all aware, Nigerians elected this administration based on the trust and confidence they have on my husband; I, therefore, feel that we are here to serve Nigeria to the best of our ability.

“Let me use this opportunity to state that I support my husband in this call to service and will continue to do so.

“On this note, I hereby dedicate this award to the people of Nigeria, especially women. Thank you sincerely for this award.”

The other room

President Buhari, in response to the First Lady’s allegation that his government has been hijacked by a ‘cabal’, told journalists in Germany, in October 2016, that his wife has no business with politics.

His words: “I don't know which party my wife belongs to, but she belongs to my kitchen and my living room and the other room.

“So I claim superior knowledge over her and the rest of the opposition, because in the end I have succeeded. It's not easy to satisfy the whole Nigerian opposition parties or to participate in the government.”

The President’s comment was condemned by a cross section of Nigerians who felt that it was sexist.