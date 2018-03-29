Home > News > Local >

Aisha Buhari says she does not believe in foreign medical treatment

Aisha Buhari First Lady does not believe in seeking medical treatment abroad

She said the country has all it takes to discourage extravagant medical tourism.

  • Published:
Aisha Buhari does not believe in seeking medical treatment abroad play

Aisha Buhari

(Punch)
First Lady Aisha Buhari has condemned the practice of Nigerians seeking medical treatments abroad, saying that the country has the capacity to deliver quality healthcare to citizens without having to cross borders.

While speaking at the inauguration of Cedarcrest Hospital on Wednesday, March 28, 2018, she said the country has all it takes to discourage extravagant medical tourism.

She said, "I believe in making Nigeria a better place to be. I don't believe in spending our resources abroad. We have all it takes to have a hospital like this, from manpower to personnel."

The First Lady's son, Yusuf, had received initial treatment from Cedarcrest Hospital when he broke a limb and sustained an injury to the head in a motorbike accident on December 26, 2017.

He was flown abroad for further treatment after he was discharged in January, but the First Lady said on Wednesday that Cedarcrest saved his life.

"Even after he was flown abroad for further medical attention, they (hospitals and surgeons abroad) did not do anything for him. They asked where the accident happened, where the surgery took place, I said Nigeria, they said excellent," she said.

Ministers who welcomed Buhari’s son have no shame left in them play

Yusuf Buhari makes it back to Nigeria following medical trip abroad

(Aisha Buhari)

 

President Muhammadu Buhari spent a total of 154 days out of the country in 2017 as he transferred his executive powers to Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, and jetted to London two separate times to treat an undisclosed illness.

Author

Samson Toromade

Samson Toromade is an Associate at Pulse. Contact: samson.toromade@ringier.ng

