Home > News > Local >

Aisha Buhari commiserates with late Sheikh Isyaku Rabiu’s family

Aisha Buhari President's wife commiserates with late Sheikh Rabiu’s family in Kano

Mrs Buhari who arrived the deceased residence in Kano at about 1:30.pm. prayed to Almighty God to grant the deceased paradise and the family the fortitude to bear the loss.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Aisha Buhari says President deserves some accolades after meeting Trump – but Nigerians ask if she is tweeting from the other room play

Aisha Buhari, wife of the president

(rockcityfmradio)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The wife of the President, Mrs Aisha Buhari, has commiserated with the family of late Kano businessman and Islamic cleric, Sheikh Isyaku Rabiu, who died at the age of 93 in a London hospital on Tuesday.

The late Tijjaniyya Islamic sect leader died after a protracted illness.

Mrs Buhari who arrived the deceased residence in Kano at about 1:30.pm. prayed to Almighty God to grant the deceased paradise and the family the fortitude to bear the loss.

She said that his demise was a great loss to humanity and the nation.

Mrs Buhari who was accompanied to the deceased residence by the wife of Kano state Governor Dr. Hafsat Ganduje and former Deputy Governor of Plateau, Mrs Pauline Tallen, prayed to Allah to grant him paradise.

She also prayed for the family to have the fortitude to bear the loss.

Responding on behalf of the family, Abdulsamad Isyaku-Rabiu, extolled the good virtues of his late father.

Abdulsamad said that the deceased lived a life of service to humanity and was a pillar of support to the entire family.

He also expressed appreciation to the wife of the President and other Nigerians who had found time to commiserate with the family.

The deceased is survived by his wives, 42 children amongst whom are his first son, Nafiu Rabiu; Founder & Chairman of BUA Group, Abdul Samad Rabiu and Chairman of IRS Airlines, Rabiu Isyaku Rabiu among others.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Senate Vs IG Police fire back, urge Nigerians to ignore resolutionbullet
2 Offa Robbery Police arrest wanted suspect who is a former SARS officerbullet
3 Habibu Almu Sudanese police say Nigerian diplomat's death was a...bullet

Related Articles

Rasuwar Khalifa Isyaka Rabiu Uwargidan shugaban kasa ta kai ma iyalan marigayi ziyara
Hindatu Maizabo An daura auren matashiya, tsohuwar shugabar karamar hukuma mafi karancin shekaru(hotuna)
Codeine What Bible and Quran say about drug abuse
Lifestyle Aisha Buhari's PA is a big fan of Big Brother Naija and here's why
Politics Aisha Buhari says President deserves some accolades after meeting Trump – but Nigerians ask if she is tweeting from the other room
Aisha Buhari First Lady says codeine diet among young Nigerians is alarming
Lifestyle Emzor Pharmaceuticals suspends distribution of codeine cough drug over abuse
Lifestyle Nigeria's First Lady is alarmed with the rise of codeine abuse
Aisha Buhari "Dear President, you deserve some #accolades", First Lady hails husband
Chibok Girls How Police attacked BBOG members with teargas

Local

EFCC Alleged N3.2bn fraud: Prosecution closes case against Kalu, others
JOHESU threatens to begin nationwide strike Tuesday
JOHESU Commission appeals to state health workers not to join strike
Senate explains why it summoned Police IG, Ibrahim Idris
Ibrahim Idris Senate explains why it summoned Police IG
Billionaire Kano businessman Isyaku Rabiu dies at 90
Isyaku Rabiu Late Sheik buried in Kano