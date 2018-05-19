Home > News > Local >

Airforce jets bomb terrorists’ camp in Borno

Nigerian Airforce Jet

Nigerian Airforce jets have bombed a Boko Haram camp located in Bone, Borno state.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), the Airforce spokesman, AVM. Olatokunbo Adesanya said this in a statement on Saturday, May 19, 2018.

Adesanya said the operation was carried out on Thursday, May 17, 2018.

He said ”An earlier Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance report had indicated the significant presence of terrorists in the camp, following which Mi-35M helicopter gunships were deployed to attack them.

” On approaching the target, the Mi-35M helicopter gunships successfully launched rocket and cannon attacks on the camp, in rapid succession.

” The footage of the attack, as captured by the helicopter’s airborne camera system, indicated the destruction of the targets as the structures within the BHT camp were engulfed in fire.”

The Airforce took delivery of the second batch of two brand new Mi-35M helicopters on April 30, 2018.

Adesanya also said that all the terrorists in the camp were killed during the air strike.

