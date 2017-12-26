Air Peace :  Airline flays airport security operatives for failing to restrain unruly passengers

news

Air Peace has flayed airport security operatives for failing to restrain passengers who reacted violently to flight delays and cancellations.

Mr Chris Iwarah, Air Peace Communications Manager, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Lagos that security operatives must be alive to their responsibilities at the airports.

He said that the situation was necessitated by the conduct of some passengers to Enugu and Owerri who prevented passengers going to other destinations from boarding at both the Lagos and Abuja airports because their flights were cancelled.

“Today, we have cancelled flights to Benin, Port Harcourt and Akure due to adverse weather conditions. The passengers on the routes have been very cooperative.

“However, that cannot be said of those going to Enugu and Owerri who have refused to cooperate and have even gone ahead to prevent passengers going to other destinations from boarding for several hours ,” Iwarah said.

Iwarah said that Air Peace would only operate flights that would endanger the lives of its passengers and crew in line with its uncompromising stance on safety.

Iwarah said that visibility went as low as 400 metres in Enugu, Owerri and even Akure, far below the 800 metres minimum accepted in most of the airports in the country.

He said the airline regretted the prevention of its guests from boarding their flights by Owerri and Enugu passengers, adding that it was unfortunate that the security operatives failed to rein them in.

NAN reports that the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), had on Dec. 10, advised passengers to bear with airlines over delays and cancellations of flights due to adverse weather.

The statement signed by its General Manager, Public Relations, Mr Sam Adurogboye, said that the advice was informed by the spate of delays and cancellations occasioned by inclement weather.