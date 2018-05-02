Home > News > Local >

Air Force to deploy fighter jets, helicopters to Benue, others – CAS

Sadique Abubakar Air Force to deploy fighter jets, helicopters to Benue, others – CAS

He made the disclosure at the inauguration of accommodation quarters and reference hospital for officers of 115 Special Operations Group (SOG) on Wednesday in Port Harcourt.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar play

Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar

(Twitter)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Nigerian Air Force will soon deploy fighter jets, helicopter gunships and other military assets to curb current security challenges in Benue and Taraba states, Chief of Air Staff (CAS) Air Marshall Sadique Abubakar, said.

He made the disclosure at the inauguration of accommodation quarters and reference hospital for officers of 115 Special Operations Group (SOG) on Wednesday in Port Harcourt.

He said the deployment of military assets was aimed at complementing joint intervention force already in Benue and in other troubled states.

He added that “we are doing a whole lot to make sure that every community in Nigeria is secure. Part of that commitment is our recent establishment of Quick Response Wing in Taraba.

“The unit will soon be deployed to Uguruoje community in the heart of Taraba. The establishment of the unit will add value to what is happening and secure communities.

“In Benue, we already have a joint intervention force comprising army, navy and air force with over 1,000 personnel reporting there.

“Some of the aircraft in 115 SOG will be mobilised to different areas of the country where they are required. So, everybody is working round the clock to secure the communities.”

The chief of air staff said Federal Government and the military were committed to addressing current security challenges in the middle belt and in other parts of the country.

He added that air force had on Monday taken delivery of two M1-35M helicopter gunships acquired from Russia as part of ongoing efforts to equip troops.

The air chief said aside equipping troops, several efforts were made to improve welfare of troops and professionalise the air force.

Professionalism is not just acquisition of aircraft and getting people to fire rockets and bombs. The whole aim is equally to take care of the human beings.

“This is why we embarked on providing officers’ accommodation building to assist in addressing the accommodation needs of this unit (115 SOG) to a large extent.

“Similarly, the Nigerian Air Force Reference Hospital will assist in addressing secondary and tertiary healthcare needs of personnel and host community.”

Abubakar said the military was doing a lot to ensure that Nigerians were safe to pursue their aspirations without molestation by any individual or group. 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 CBN Fire It was a false alarm - Spokesmanbullet
2 Buhari President describes Obasanjo's letter as "abusive"bullet
3 Buhari President finally explains comment on lazy Nigerian youthsbullet

Related Articles

Nigerian Airforce NAF takes delivery of MI-35M helicopter gunships
Harkar tsaro Shugaba Buhari ya amince a siyo makamai da $1bn
Buhari President approves release of $1bn to buy military equipment
Buhari President cancels FEC meeting to meet service chiefs
Nigerian Airforce NAF deploys special forces to Zamfara
Boko Haram Aiforce chief celebrates Easter with NAF personnel in Northeast
Sadique Abubakar Nigerian Air Force hosts feast for servicemen
Olatokunbo Adesanya CAS directs NAF personnel to obtain new ID cards
Umaru Al-Makura Governor donates 100 hectares of land for NAF rapid response base
In Enugu Route march: AOC urges NAF officers, men to be combat ready

Local

Buratai says Boko Haram has been completely defeated
Tukur Buratai COAS offers 5 Benue youths automatic recruitment
Senator Melaye now has 3 criminal cases in 3 courts
Melaye Kogi Senator now has 3 criminal cases in 3 courts
FRSC Ondo Sector Commander is dead
Red Cross Society Nigeria
Boko Haram Red Cross re-unites mother, daughter after 4 years