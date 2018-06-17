Air force jets bomb villages in Benue state

news

Nigerian Air Force fighter jets, on Saturday, June 16, 2018, launched air strikes on three villages in Benue State.

According to Punch, the air strike which lasted for many hours, hit areas like: Katsina-Ala, Zaki Biam and Wukari Road.

A source who spoke on the incident, said alleged that it was a reprisal mission, following an attack on the Nigerian Army Engineering Corps Commander, Maj Gen John Malu by hoodlums in his hometown in Katsina-Ala LGA of Benue State.

“Gbise, Ayaka and other nearby villages in Katsina-Ala were on Saturday bombarded by the air force. These are reprisal attacks by the military to clear the hoodlums who attacked Maj Gen Malu when he was home last week.

“There were mortars, artillery pieces, assault rifles and aerial bombardments,” the source said.

Air force confirms strikes

The Air force spokesman, Air Vice Marshal Olatokunbo Adesanya, confirmed the air strikes to Punch.

Adesanya however said that he could not disclose the details of the operation, as it is ongoing.

His words: “It is true that the NAF aircrafts are involved in an operation together with other security services in Katsina-Ala. But the operation is still ongoing and I cannot disclose further details.”

Other military sources who spoke under condition of anonymity said that the operation could last till Sunday, June 17, 2018.