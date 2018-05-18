Home > News > Local >

AIG Zone 5 orders arrest of 3 policemen

Iheanacho said that the AIG’s order followed a petition by the father of the deceased, Mr Anthony Omonuwa on May 14, alleging that his son was killed in a police station in Warri.

The Assistant Inspector-General (AIG) of police, Zone 5, Rasheed Akintunde, has ordered the arrest of three policemen who were allegedly involved in the death of one Samson Omonuwa in Warri, Delta.

DSP Emeka Iheanacho, the Zonal Public Relation Officer (ZPPRO), disclosed this in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Benin on Friday

Iheanacho said that the AIG’s order followed a petition by the father of the deceased, Mr Anthony Omonuwa on May 14, alleging that his son was killed in a police station in Warri.

He gave the assurance that the police authority would conduct a thorough investigation into the matter.

The ZPPRO quoted the AIG as vowing that those indicted in the investigation would be made to face the full wrath of the law.

The AIG has appealed to the family of the deceased and the general public to be calm as the zone will ensure that justice prevails in the matter.

“The AIG has also warned policemen in the zone to remain professional and abide by the ethics and core values of the force,’’ Iheanacho said.

