Eid-el-Fitr: AIG orders beef up of security in Edo, Delta, Bayelsa

news

Rasheed Akintunde, the Assistant Inspector -General of Police, Zone 5, Benin, has directed that security be beefed up across commands in the zone during the Eid – el – Fitr celebration.

He gave the directive to the Commissioners of Police in charge of Edo, Delta and Bayelsa, the three states in the zone.

The directive was contained in a statement issued on Wednesday in Benin by DSP Emeka Iheanacho, the Zonal Police Public Relations Officer, and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

Iheanacho said Akintunde’s directive was to ensure a hitch-free Sallah celebration.

”The AIG has directed that emphasis should be placed on all link roads, major highways, city and worship centres, recreation centres, radio and television houses as well as government installation and properties,’’ he said.

He also said that the AIG was mindful of the volume of traffic that would be occasioned by the Sallah holiday and advised members of the public to co-operate with policemen deployed for traffic control duties.

The AIG, he said, warned officers on “ Stop and Search’’ operations as well as other crime prevention duties to be courteous, professional and avoid acts that may bring the Force into disrepute.

He reminded members of the public that security remains a collective responsibility of all citizens.

Akintunde also urged Nigerians to be security conscious and report any suspicious person or movement within their neighbourhood to the nearest police station.