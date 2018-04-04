Home > News > Local >

AIG decorates 114 promoted officers in Zone 5

Rasheed Akintunde AIG decorates 114 promoted officers in Zone 5

Akintunde made this known in a statement by the zone’s spokesman, DSP Emeka Iheanacho, in Benin on Wednesday.

No fewer than 114 inspectors, rank and file have been decorated with their new ranks by the Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG), Zone 5, Rasheed Akintunde.

He charged the officers comprising 81 Sergeants promoted to Inspectors and 33 Corporals promoted to the rank of Sergeants on diligence to work.

He also tasked the promoted officers to reciprocate the gesture through dedication to work, discipline, loyalty and commitment at all times.

As newly-promoted Officers, you are expected to reciprocate the gesture through dedication to work, discipline, loyalty and commitment at all time.

“Your promotions came at a time when your services are needed more, considering the current security challenges facing our dear country.

“So, in view of this there is the need for you to redouble your individual and collective efforts to advance effective policing and security in the country.”

The AIG further urged them to rededicate themselves to the task ahead.

He also thanked the Inspector-General of Police and the Police Service Commission for finding officers of the zone worthy for promotion.

He also expressed hope that the inspector-general would continue to consider personnel from the zone in the subsequent promotions.

