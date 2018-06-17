Pulse.ng logo
PDP chieftain, Ahmed Makarfi to run for President

Ahmed Makarfi Ex-PDP caretaker chairman to run for President

Makarfi said that he decided to run after due consultations with his friends and family.

  • Published:
Ex-PDP caretaker chairman, Ahmed Makarfi to run for President play

Ahmed Makarfi

(People Monthly Online)
The former caretaker chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Ahmed Makarfi has declared that will run for President in 2019.

According to Punch, Makarfi said that he decided to run after due consultations with his friends and family.

He also told newsmen that he is ready to pick the PDP nomination form.

PDP aspirants to pay N12m

Makarfi’s announcement is coming on the heels of the release of PDP’s guidelines for its presidential aspirants.

According to the guideline, presidential aspirants will have to pay N12m for nomination and expression of interest forms respectively.

Also, female presidential aspirants will pay N2m for expression of interest form and the nomination form which costs N10m will be given to them free of charge.

Femi Falana has however threatened to sue the PDP and other parties that sell their nomination forms.

Author

Chika Ebuzor

Chika Ebuzor is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse. He is a new media enthusiast, who also loves exploring and sharing about leadership, and the enormous power that lies in the human mind. Email: chika.ebuzor@ringier.ng

