news

The former caretaker chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Ahmed Makarfi has declared that will run for President in 2019.

According to Punch, Makarfi said that he decided to run after due consultations with his friends and family.

He also told newsmen that he is ready to pick the PDP nomination form.

PDP aspirants to pay N12m

Makarfi’s announcement is coming on the heels of the release of PDP’s guidelines for its presidential aspirants.

According to the guideline, presidential aspirants will have to pay N12m for nomination and expression of interest forms respectively.

ALSO READ: 7 things Obasanjo said about PDP, APC

Also, female presidential aspirants will pay N2m for expression of interest form and the nomination form which costs N10m will be given to them free of charge.