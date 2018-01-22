Home > News > Local >

Agency trains 2,000 youths in Adamawa

The National Directorate  of  Employment (NDE) has commenced the training of 2,000 unemployed youths in Adamawa under the Basic National Open Apprenticeship Scheme (B-NOAS).

The statement said that the training,  which would last three months, was for cosmetology and other technical  vocations.

It added that the 2,000 in Adamawa were part of the 76, 600 beneficiaries nationwide.

The statement  said trainees would be supported by government and other stakeholders in setting up their businesses after the training.

The objective of the training exercise is to give access to  unemployed youths to acquire  skills for self employment and income generation.

“It is expected that at the end of the training,  the beneficiaries will be supported by government, NGOs and other critical stakeholders to enable them set up their businesses,” Fika said.

