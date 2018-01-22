Agency trains 2,000 youths in Adamawa

news

The National Directorate of Employment (NDE) has commenced the training of 2,000 unemployed youths in Adamawa under the Basic National Open Apprenticeship Scheme (B-NOAS).

A statement issued on Monday in Yola by NDE Information Officer, Aishatu Fika, said 1,400 of the participants were females while 600 were males.

The statement said that the training, which would last three months, was for cosmetology and other technical vocations.

It added that the 2,000 in Adamawa were part of the 76, 600 beneficiaries nationwide.

The statement said trainees would be supported by government and other stakeholders in setting up their businesses after the training.

“The objective of the training exercise is to give access to unemployed youths to acquire skills for self employment and income generation.

“It is expected that at the end of the training, the beneficiaries will be supported by government, NGOs and other critical stakeholders to enable them set up their businesses,” Fika said.