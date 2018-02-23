Agency spends N620m on road maintenance in 2017

news

The Niger State Roads Maintenance Agency (NIGROMA), said it had spent N620 million to maintain failed state roads in 2017.

‎The Managing Director of NIGROMA, Mr Umar Sani, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Minna on Friday.

He said that the cost of maintenance for the roads in 2016 was N500 million and the cost was higher in 2017 by 24 per cent.

‎

Sanni said that the agency maintained and rehabilitated nine roads with a success of 95 per cent.‎

“Of the nine roads repaired and maintained, seven had 100 per cent completion, while two of the roads have been done up to 50 per ‎cent and the work is still ongoing.

“The longest maintenance we did was a 20 km road from Paiko junction to Kakaki Village along Minna–Suleja Road‎.

“Others include maintenance and repairs of Suleja Road from Maje junction to Suleja town, we also constructed erosion control measures in Bida,” he said.

According to Sanni, the agency constructed various collapsed box culverts at Sabon Orehi, along Lapai Gulu road in addition to maintaining and repairing of failed sections of Kpakungu Round About through City Gate up to Chachanga bridge in Minna.

The Managing Director, however, said that the state government had earmarked N1 billion for the maintenance and rehabilitation of failed roads in the three Senatorial zones in the state in 2018‎.