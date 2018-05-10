Home > News > Local >

AG Dangote Construction Company Limited has begun work on the second phase of the Apapa/Wharf Road reconstruction project, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the four- kilometer road is divided into two kilometres on each bound carriageway.

Each bound carriageway is further divided into four sections for ease of construction and traffic management.

NAN correspondents who visited the site also observed workmen laying iron rods along Section four on both the Apapa and CMS/Ijora bound carriageways.

Also, earth moving equipment were carrying out excavations on a section of the Apapa bound carriageway which is part of the second phase of the project.

A senior engineer who preferred anonymity told NAN that work had begun on Sections One and Four on phase two of the project.

The engineer said that the first phase of the project which is the CMS /Ijora bound carriageway was almost fully completed.

“We have started work on the inbound section that is the Apapa bound carriageway. We are working on Sections One and Four of the inbound.

“The Apapa bound carriageway is in the second phase of the project,’’ he said.

Also, the Federal Controller of Works, Lagos, Mr Adedamola Kuti, confirmed to NAN that work on the first phase of Apapa-Wharf Road was almost completed and work had begun on the second phase.

“We are working now on Section four.’’

He said that the ministry had overcome the initial challenges of relocating services on the Right of Way (RoW) which had initially slowed down the project.

