Buhari :  Afenifere describes President’s request to World Bank as senseless

Afenifere also said that it is unfortunate for Buhari to make a comment like that at a time when there is so much distrust in the country.

The Yoruba socio-cultural group, Afenifere has described Presdent Buhari’s reques to the World Bank to focus its development drive on the North, as senseless.

According to reports, President Buhari asked the President of the World Bank Group, Jim Yong Kim to focus on developing the northern region of Nigeria.

The spokesman of the group, Yinka Odumakin also called on the President to explain better to Nigerians why he made the comment.

Odumakin  said “It’s not acceptable and I think Nigerians deserve a better explanation from the Presidency on what happened, rather than insulting and abusing them the way it has done. It’s not helpful and it’s not very thoughtful.

“However, that statement goes to the foundation of the country; it throws a dagger to the heart of Nigerian unity and I think that at the slightest opportunity, the President should address the nation on this matter; not spokespersons or aides talking to us.”

Also, a group of militants in the Niger Delta have threatened to cripple crude oil production in the country over the President’s request to the World Bank.

