Home > News > Local >

Afenifere attacks Buhari over restructuring

Buhari Afenifere attacks president over restructuring

Afenifere says Buhari has declared war with Nigerians for rejecting restructuring.

  • Published:
Afenifere attacks president over restructuring play

President Buhari flies to Abidjan with Bola Tinubu

(Presidency/Twitter)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

President Muhammadu Buhari has come under intense fire from the pan Yoruba socio-political group,Afenifere, over his views on restructuring.

Nigerians across all geopolitical zones have been calling for a restructuring of the federation following agitations and secessionist chants from some sections of the country.

In 2017, a group of northerners issued an eviction notice to Igbos resident in Nigeria's north; as tempers boiled over.

The governing APC and northern governors even set up committees to harmonise positions on the subject of restructuring.

Shugaba Muhammadu Buhari play President Muhammadu Buhari vehemently opposes restructuring Nigeria (Presidency)

 

However, in his January 1, 2018 address, President Buhari poured plenty of cold water on restructuring and appeared to bury the subject for good.

Process, not structure

Buhari also said Nigeria’s problems have more to do with process than structure.

“In respect of political developments, I have kept a close watch on the on-going debate about “Restructuring”, Buhari said before the full glare of TV cameras.

“No human law or edifice is perfect. Whatever structure we develop must periodically be perfected according to changing circumstances and the country’s socio-economic developments.

Yinka Odumakin faults Buhari's ministerial nominees play Yinka Odumakin is Afenifere spokesperson (Information Nigeria)

 

“We Nigerians can be very impatient and want to improve our conditions faster than may be possible considering our resources and capabilities.

"When all the aggregates of nationwide opinions are considered, my firm view is that our problems are more to do with process than structure.

“We tried the Parliamentary system: we jettisoned it. Now there are shrill cries for a return to the Parliamentary structure. In older democracies, these systems took centuries to evolve so we cannot expect a copied system to fit neatly our purposes.

“We must give a long period of trial and improvement before the system we have adopted is anywhere near fit for purpose.

Buhari reacts to Atiku’s exit from the APC play Buhari and APC chairman Odigie Oyegun (TheCable)

 

“However, there is a strong case for a closer look at the cost of government and for the public services long used to extravagance, waste and corruption to change for the better. I assure you that government is ever receptive to ideas which will improve governance and contribute to the country’s peace and stability”, the president added.

War

Buhari’s position has now firmly pit him against Afenifere—a group that has been canvassing for a restructuring for as long as anyone can remember.

“I hope Buhari is not telling us he is at war with the National Assembly because, I think the National Assembly has set up a committee on restructuring. The APC too has set up a committee. So he (Buhari) should not give us the feeling that he is at war with these people,” Afenifere general secretary, Sehinde Arogbofa said in a chat with Punch.

All the ways senate attacked Buhari's executive play Senate President Saraki shares a joke with the executive arm of government (Tribune)

 

''I hope the President is not at war with the National Assembly or the good people of Nigeria who are saying let us restructure Nigeria so that every Nigerian will surely benefit. Even Buhari himself will benefit from it”.

Yinka Odumakin who is spokesperson of Afenifere was even more scathing in his remarks.

ALSO READ: 4 things wrong with president's new year speech

“The president firing this kind of salvo was only drawing the line in the sand between the unitary and progressive forces who want Nigeria restructured so that it can make progress”, Odumakin said.

Calls for a restructuring reached deafening proportions in 2017 after Nnamdi Kanu and his proscribed IPOB fomented skirmishes in the Southeast region of the country.

Pastor Tunde Bakare of the Latter Rain Assembly, also exhaustively discussed how to restructure Nigeria.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Jude Egbas

Jude Egbas is an Editor at Pulse. Egbas believes that leadership is Nigeria's biggest problem. His weekends belong to Arsenal. Follow him on Twitter @egbas

Top 3

1 Buhari ‘Why we appointed dead people into agencies’- Presidencybullet
2 Buhari Here's full text of president's new year addressbullet
3 Buhari 'Nigerians will vote you out in 2019,' Fr. Mbaka tells Presidentbullet

Related Articles

Operation Crocodile Smile II Afenifere warns against deployment of troops to South-West
Buhari Boko Haram and IPOB are not the same – Afenifere tells President
Osinbajo Acting President denies calling those agitating for restructuring political jobbers
El-Rufai Arewa chieftain condemns Governor over comments against restructuring
Buhari President supported restructuring in 2007 - Yinka Odumakin
June 12 Abiola paid supreme price for Nigeria’s democracy – Amosun
El-Rufai Governor ‘talks like an area boy’ – Afenifere
2014 Confab Yoruba leaders urge FG to begin process of implementing report
Kaduna Declaration South East Governors respond to Northern eviction threat against Igbos
Tunde Bakare 'Here is how to restructure Nigeria', Cleric breaks it down

Local

Nigeria Police Force
In Lagos State command dismisses 9 policemen, demotes 25 officers
Buhari Rev Mbaka says President is in a horrible bondage
Buhari condemns New Year killings in Rivers, Kaduna
Buhari President condemns 'unacceptable' New Year killings in Rivers, Kaduna
Fulani herdsmen kill 50 in Benue's Tiv community, Ortom blames FG
In Benue Fulani herdsmen kill 50 in Tiv community, Ortom blames FG