Adoke 'admits on tape' he knew Malabu oil deal was "scam"

A recorded telephone conversation has exposed former Attorney-General, Bello Adoke 's complicity in the controversial Malabu Oil deal which led to the fraudulent diversion of billions of naira by 'dubious' collaborators across the world.

Premium Times obtained the lengthy telephone call on Friday, May 4, which it said was placed by Carlamaria Rumor of RAI Television in Italy to Adoke. The reporter was seeking more insight into the questionable 2011 Malabu deal.

Adoke, who had previously denied knowledge of crucial aspects of the deal, reportedly admitted that he knew all along that the Malabu deal was a "presidential scam".

The telephone conversation reportedly held on November 5, 2015 and lasted for 1hr 17 mins.

Dan Etete's involvement

Adoke was said to have revealed that Dan Etete , a former minister of petroleum, "collaborated with some Italian oil workers" to "divert some funds to foreign accounts" in an "illegal" move that "betrayed" the spirit of a tripartite agreement which the Nigerian government entered into with Italian oil giant Agip-Eni and Royal Dutch Shell on the one hand and Malabu Oil and Gas on the other.

Adoke also admitted that Etete, who had been convicted a few years before in France for money laundering, was actively involved in the talks held between Nigerian government officials, representatives of Agip-Eni, Shell, and other players.

This indicates that Adoke ignored Etete's criminal past and other red flags raised about him and Malabu to authorise the deal.

This is the first time Adoke will be caught admitting personal knowledge of the monumental corruption that saw the embezzlement of $1.3 billion which Agip-Eni and Shell paid to the Nigerian government for onward transmission to Malabu Oil for the purchase of OPL 245 oil field in offshore Nigerian waters.

According to the Premium Times report, the telephone call has been admitted in a Milan court as exhibit that could form a major part of Italian authorities' prosecution of the case.

Barely three weeks ago, a Federal High Court in Abuja had ruled that Adoke could not be held liable for some presidential powers he exercised while the Malabu Oil deal was being perfected between 2010 and 2011.

The EFCC, however, could still try the former AGF on other criminal charges that might have occurred during the deal, especially on allegations that he received $2.2 million in bribes.

Repeated efforts to reach Adoke over the newly released audio was unsuccessful as at the time of filing this report.