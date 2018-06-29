Adesina, AfDB President buries Dad

news

Late Chief Roland Folorunso Adesina, father of Dr Akinwunmi Adesina, President, African Development Bank (AfDB) was buried on Friday in Ibadan.

Pa Adesina, 96, who died in March, was an accountant with the Western Regional Government.

He retired in 1979.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the burial service was held at The Cathedral of St James The Great, Oke-Bola, one of the oldest churches in the country, having been built in 1860.

The funeral service, attended by prominent personalities, including Gov. Abiola Ajimobi, was coordinated by Most Rev. Joseph Akinfenwa, Diocesan, Anglican Communion Ibadan Diocese.

Akinfenwa in his sermon, urged the people to embrace righteousness and seek forgiveness of their sins, adding it was the only way to achieve eternal salvation.

“Life out of church is meaningless and purposeless. We all must embrace total rebirth.

We should understand that things can happen anytime.

“What happened in Lagos on Thursday is an example. For what shall it profit a man who gain the world and loses his or her soul? It is not too late for anyone,” he said.

NAN reports that the late elder Adesina’s colleagues in secondary school under the aegis of ‘Igbobi College Old Boys Association’ described him as a great and noble Nigerian.

The group, while paying their last respect, said they would continue to cherish his memory and the legacies he left behind.

Similarly, the deceased’s grand-children and several other groups also pay their respect to the deceased,

NAN reports that the service was attended by the deceased’s widow, Eunice, children, grand-children.

Also in attendance was Mrs Grace Adesina, wife of the AfDB president.