Home > News > Local >

Adequate funding critical to educational growth – Gov. Ahmed

Abdulfatah Ahmed Adequate funding critical to educational growth in Kwara

Ahmed stated this on Friday in Ilorin at the combined matriculation ceremony of the Nigerian Army School of Education (NASE) for Degree and Nigeria Certificate in Education (NCE).

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Governor Ahmed approves composition of boards of parastatals play

Kwara state governor, Abdulfatah Ahmed

(Premium Times)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Gov.  Abdulfatah Ahmed of Kwara has identified adequate funding as a critical ingredient to stimulate educational growth in the country.

Ahmed stated this on Friday in Ilorin at the combined matriculation ceremony of the Nigerian Army School of Education (NASE) for Degree and Nigeria Certificate in Education (NCE).

The session included the 2015/2016 and 2017/2018 academic session, held at 22 Armoured Brigade, Sobi, Ilorin.

Ahmed said that any government that intends to develop the capacity of its citizens, especially in the area of manpower, must build the education of its people.

The governor urged the management of NASE to affiliate the institution with Kwara State University, Malete and University of Ilorin because of their proximity.

The governor, who was represented by the Permanent Secretary, Kwara State Universal Basic Education Board, Dr Salihu Ahmed, said his administration would not relent in providing substantial support needed for NASE to grow as an academic institution.

Earlier, the Commandant of NASE, Brig.-Gen., Nuhu Umaru, commended the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen.Tukur Buratai, for the upgrade of the school to a degree awarding institution.

He explained that the academic scope was expanded to run NCE and degree and to provide manpower for members of the armed forces.

According to him, the school which was upgraded to degree awarding institution in 2015, was affiliated to Tai Solarin University of Education (TASUED), Ogun State.

Also speaking at the occasion, the Acting Vice-Chancellor of TASUED, Prof. Abayomi Arigbabuwo, enjoined the matriculants to be steadfast and continue to work hard.

He noted that TASUED is known for academic excellence.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Transparency International How organisation rubbished Buhari's...bullet
2 Pulse Opinion Buhari’s “cattle rearer” joke to Governor Ortom was very...bullet
3 Boko Haram Dapchi residents attack Yobe Governor for lying about...bullet

Related Articles

Ahmed Kwara Governor approves composition of boards of parastatals
In Kwara Governor Ahmed pledges to achieve 80% budget implementation
IVTEC Ahmed approves 70% scholarship for Kwara indigenes
Abdulfatah Ahmed Kwara House probes cut in workers’ salaries
Ahmed Kwara Governor promises completion of Kulende-UITH-Oke-Ose road
Abdulfatah Ahmed Saraki and I have no plans to return to PDP, says Governor
In Kwara State Governor Abdulfatah Ahmed wants ban on importation of poultry products enforced
In Kwara Governor dissolves cabinet, drops advisers and assistants
Herdsmen/Farmers Crisis Kwara directs Police to ensure compliance with compensation mechanism
Abdulfatah Ahmed Kwara Gov advises youths to embrace entrepreneurship

Local

Governor of Ekiti State, Ayo Fayose and President Muhammadu Buhari
Fayose Governor hits at Buhari 2 days after meeting president
Nigerian Army
Insurgency Nigerian Army tasks media on objectivity, collaboration
Hausa children
In Ibadan Hausa Community pledges support for unity of Nigeria
Can Nigeria afford to lose 97 fine soldiers?
Yusuf Buratai COAS inaugurates Army facilities, lauds troops over fight against insurgency