Adamawa police speak on recent Boko Haram attack in Adamawa

Boko Haram 3 villagers, 2 terrorists killed in latest Adamawa attack

The Chairman of the local government, Mr Yusuf Mohammed, confirmed the incident to newsmen on Tuesday in Yola.

3 villagers, 2 Boko Haram terrorists killed in latest Adamawa attack play

Screen grab from a Boko Haram video, released on January 2, showing an attack on a military checkpoint at a village on the outskirts of the northeast city of Maiduguri on December 25

(BOKO HARAM/AFP)
Five people comprising two insurgents have been killed in an early morning attack in Pallam village of Madagali Local Government Area of Adamawa.

The Chairman of the local government, Mr Yusuf Mohammed, confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Yola.

Mohammed said the insurgents attacked the village around midnight in an operation that lasted for over one hour, killing three people.

“They shot and killed a security man guarding the village Clinic and slaughtered a man that tried to escape, while the third victim was a shop owner who was burnt to death in his shop when they set fire on 18 lock-up shops in the village,” he said.

He said soldiers and local hunters who chased the insurgents were able to shoot down two of them.

The Spokesman of the Police Command in Adamawa, SP Othman Abubakar, also confirmed the incident but said he had no details yet.

Abubakar said information reaching him was that three people lost their lives with shops destroyed.

Also commenting, the Administrative Officer of Hunters Association in Madagali Local Government Area, Malam Bakura Madagali, said three villagers were kill with one injured.

“Two Boko members were also killed,” Madagali said.

